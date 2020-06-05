Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was raped near to the Ilay Road entrance of Dawsholm Park in Maryhill

A 16-year-old girl was raped in a Glasgow park after becoming separated from a group of friends, police have said.

The teenager was attacked by a man near the Ilay Road entrance of Dawsholm Park in Maryhill at about 20:30 on Monday.

She was able to make her way to a nearby supermarket to raise the alarm.

The suspect is described as possibly mixed race, tall, with short dark curly hair and wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Police have renewed their appeal for anyone who was in the park around that time to contact them.

Det Insp Gerry Shovlin said: "Because of the weather that day, the park was busy with people.

"So I am appealing to anyone who was in the area, particularly between 20:00 and 21:00, who may have seen anything that could assist our investigation to come forward. "