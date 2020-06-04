Image copyright @ScotRail Image caption The wild boar was spotted next to the tracks at Wishaw

A wild boar on the loose next to a railway line has caused disruption to ScotRail services in North Lanarkshire.

The animal was spotted at Wishaw - on the Glasgow to Lanark route - at 19:30.

It was initially identified as a pig with police and Network Rail teams involved in trying to catch it.

ScotRail tweeted: "There's a pig (yes, you read that right) on the line at Wishaw. So our Glasgow Central - Lanark services won't be calling at Wishaw for the moment."

The account later clarified ScotRail had been "advised that the beast involved is in fact a wild boar".

ScotRail posted again at 21: 50 saying: "The wild boar is now safely off the railway and our trains are now able to stop at Wishaw again."