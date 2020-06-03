Rolls-Royce to cut 700 jobs at Renfrewshire plant

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Rolls-Royce are expected to cut 700 jobs from its Renfrewshire plant based on the reduced workload

Rolls-Royce is expected to cut 700 jobs at its plant in Renfrewshire as part of job losses across the aero-engine company.

The Derby-based firm has begun the process by offering voluntary redundancy to everyone across its UK civil aerospace division.

The firm, which makes aero-engines and power systems for aircraft and military ships, is to shed 9,000 jobs worldwide.

The figure is around 20% of its workforce.

Contracts have fallen steeply with the economic shock from the coronavirus crisis.

The job cuts at its Inchinnan plant, near Glasgow Airport, will mostly affect people who service aero-engines.

Rolls-Royce said it was considering withdrawing its services capability from the site permanently.

A spokeswoman said the company understands this is "a terrible and devastating prospect" for workers and communities affected.

Local SNP MP Gavin Newlands said it should still be possible for all sides, including governments, to help the Inchinnan factory "weather the current economic storm".

'Absolutely devastating'

On Wednesday, Labour MSP Neil Bibby called on the first minister to work with trade unions to make Rolls-Royce think again.

Nicola Sturgeon pledged to work with unions and said that while the government was financially bound to operate within state aid, she would bring together a cross-party "team Scotland" approach to save these jobs "if at all possible".

She added: "The news that workers at Rolls-Royce in Inchinnan have got this morning is absolutely devastating.

"The Scottish government will continue to do everything we possibly can to get a more positive outcome."