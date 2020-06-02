Teenage girl raped in woods within Glasgow park

Image copyright Google Image caption A 16-year-old girl was raped in woods at Dawsholm Park in Glasgow

A teenage girl has been raped in woods within a Glasgow park.

The incident happened at about 20:10 on Monday in Dawsholm Park, close to Kelvindale and Maryhill in the north of the city.

The 16-year-old was in a wooded area near one of the park's entrances at Ilay Court when she was attacked.

Police Scotland officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area and might have seen the incident to come forward.