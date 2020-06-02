Teenage girl raped in woods within Glasgow park
- 2 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenage girl has been raped in woods within a Glasgow park.
The incident happened at about 20:10 on Monday in Dawsholm Park, close to Kelvindale and Maryhill in the north of the city.
The 16-year-old was in a wooded area near one of the park's entrances at Ilay Court when she was attacked.
Police Scotland officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area and might have seen the incident to come forward.