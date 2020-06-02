Image copyright G Laird/Geograph Image caption Two people got into difficulty on Beinn A' Chroin on Saturday

Two people broke lockdown restrictions by travelling more than 60 miles (96km) from Glasgow to climb a mountain near Crianlarich, say police.

The 27-year-old man and 23-year-old woman had to be rescued after getting into difficulty on Beinn A' Chroin on Saturday afternoon.

Killin Mountain Rescue Team was called out to help them.

Police Scotland said a man and a woman had been charged in connection with culpable and reckless conduct.

Lockdown restrictions have been eased in Scotland, but people have been asked to travel no further than about five miles for exercise.

Police said the two people had "not been suitably equipped" for the climb. Beinn A' Chroin rises to 942m (3,090ft) and is one of Scotland's Munros, a mountain more than 914.4m (3,000ft) high.

'Deeply frustrating'

Chief Inspector Gill Marshall, area commander for Stirling, said they had put their own lives and those of their rescuers at risk.

She said: "The regulations remain that people should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, for exercise or recreation, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done from home.

"We recognise that people have made significant sacrifices until now and while the temptation may be to head straight for one of our beauty spots, we would ask people to use their judgement and avoid going to places which are normally busy during the good weather or, in this case, could put individuals' lives at risk.

"We want people to enjoy our outdoor spaces safely and exercise should be done locally, not exceeding five miles from your home."

Scottish Mountain Rescue said the majority of hillwalkers and climbers had heeded lockdown guidance, and thanked them for doing that.

Chairman Damon Powell said: "We are also aware how deeply frustrating it is when everyone who is making such sacrifices see people openly flouting the guidance. We are pleased to see the police taking action against such individuals."