Woman injured by masked intruder in knife attack

Detectives are hunting a masked man who attacked a woman during an attempted robbery in East Dunbartonshire.

Police said the 43-year-old, who was at home with four relatives, was left with a cut finger after she challenged the intruder.

But the force would not comment on a Daily Record report that part of it was severed with a machete by a suspect wearing a skeleton-style face mask.

The incident happened at about 22:30 on Friday in Lunan Drive, Bishopbriggs.

A police spokeswoman said the suspect left the property empty-handed and was last seen running down a nearby lane towards Letham Drive.