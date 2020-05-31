Glasgow & West Scotland

Man killed after motorbike in collision with car in Glasgow

  • 31 May 2020

A 45-year-old man has been killed after his motorbike was in collision with a car in Glasgow.

The incident, which involved a Honda motorbike and a black Audi A4, happened at the Ballieston Interchange at about 15:00.

Police said the man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said an investigation into the crash was under way and appealed for witnesses.

