Man killed after motorbike in collision with car in Glasgow
- 31 May 2020
A 45-year-old man has been killed after his motorbike was in collision with a car in Glasgow.
The incident, which involved a Honda motorbike and a black Audi A4, happened at the Ballieston Interchange at about 15:00.
Police said the man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said an investigation into the crash was under way and appealed for witnesses.