Woman pedestrian dies after Bearsden collision
- 28 May 2020
A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Bearsden, near Glasgow.
Police Scotland said emergency services went to the scene in Speirs Road shortly after 12:00 and the woman was pronounced dead.
The victim's family has been informed.
Speirs Road was closed at its junction with Albert Drive while investigators examined the scene and police inquiries are continuing.