A woman has been rescued from a river after a car went "at speed" into the water.

The incident happened on the River Clyde at about 13:00, at the crossing for the Renfrew Ferry, which links the town with Yoker in Glasgow.

A social media account for the Renfrew Ferry said the vessel's skipper "dragged her out" from the river and nobody was hurt.

Police said a 52-year-old woman was being checked over by paramedics.

The Renfrew Ferry's Twitter account described it as a "major incident".

It said the ferry service was cancelled while the car was being removed from the water.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident were continuing.

"Support units including the marine unit are in attendance whilst the car is recovered," a spokesman added.

"The ferry terminal is likely to be closed as a result."