Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Paul Cairns died following a shooting

A second man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a 42-year-old man in North Ayrshire on Sunday.

Martin Crawford, 50, was arrested after Paul Cairns died in a shooting at a house in Ardrossan.

Mr Crawford faced charges of murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice during a brief hearing at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

James Ferguson appeared in court on Tuesday, also charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The 42-year-old made no plea and he too was remanded.