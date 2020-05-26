Image copyright PA Media

A man who admitted setting fire to a homeless man's sleeping bag as he slept has been jailed for attempted murder.

Graham Moffat was sentenced to six-and-a-half years for the attack on Mareks Vilkins in East Campbell Street, Glasgow, on 2 August 2018.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the 52-year old was seen in CCTV footage pulling out a lighter and setting the sleeping bag alight.

Moffat, who was wearing a distinctive red jacket, then walked away.

He was in court to watch the CCTV footage of the incident.

Heat, fumes and smoke

His defence counsel Sarah Livingstone described his behaviour in the clips as "bizarre".

She added: "He has absolutely no recollection of doing this."

The court heard that Moffat, a former fishery worker who was also homeless, had a history of drug and alcohol abuse and psychiatric issues, but at the time of the murder bid was legally responsible for his actions.

The attack happened at a set of steps at the main entrance to the Lodging House Mission just before 02:00.

There were no flames but Mr Vilkins had woken up due to the heat, fumes and smoke coming from his sleeping bag.

He managed to unzip the sleeping bag, scramble out and then beat out the fire with his arms. He then went back to sleep.

Later that morning he told staff at the mission what had happened and they contacted police who viewed the CCTV footage from their cameras.

Six lighters

Referring to the footage, prosecutor Liam Ewing said: "The accused stops next to Mr Vilkins, puts his hand inside his jacket and then walks away,

"He then turns back towards Mr Vilkins, who is sleeping. A naked flame is seen in the accused's right hand.

"He then bends down towards where Mr Vilkins is lying and remains in this position for 10 seconds, then steps back and walks away from Mr Vilkins."

After watching the footage, police officers spotted Moffat on East Campbell Street, still wearing the red jacket.

He was searched and was found to have six lighters in his inside jacket pocket.

Mr Vilkins was not injured in the incident.

Sentencing Moffat, judge Lord Matthews said: "This was both his and your good fortune. Had fate taken another turn he would have met a most horrible death and you would be facing a murder charge."