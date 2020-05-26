Image caption The attack happened in a wooded area

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after teenage girl was allegedly raped in woods in South Lanarkshire.

The incident took place near Bothwell Castle between 17:45 and 19:30 last Wednesday, close to the Clyde Walkway.

A man was reported to have approached the girl after she became separated from her group of friends.

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing.