Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption William Wardrop was described as a 'much-loved dad, brother and fiancé'

A man has been charged over the death of a 23-year-old in South Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called reports of the man being injured at a house in Riverside Road, Larkhall, in the early hours of Friday.

William Wardrop was taken to Wishaw General Hospital but died a short time later.

In a statement, issued through Police Scotland, his family said: "William was a much-loved dad, brother and fiancé who will be sadly missed by us all."

The statement added: "He will remain forever in our hearts."

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Wardop's death.

Police said he was due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det Insp Frank Travers said: "I would like to thank members of the community for their co-operation and assistance during this investigation."