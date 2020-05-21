Image caption Daniel McGuigan was pronounced dead at the scene

Two brothers have been jailed for life for murdering a gardener with an axe and a knife in a Glasgow street.

David Brookhouse, 38, and John Brookhouse, 35, attacked Daniel McGuigan in front of bystanders in Castlemilk on 24 May 2019.

The men were told it would be 15 and 13 years respectively before they were eligible to apply for parole.

The sentencing of a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because for legal reasons, was deferred.

The teenager's guilty plea to the lesser charge of culpable homicide was previously accepted by the Crown.

The Brookhouse brothers admitted murdering Mr McGuigan, 35, on Stravanan Street at an earlier hearing.

A judge told the brothers at the High Court in Edinburgh: "You murdered Mr McGuigan just as he reached the time in his life where he had a positive future. He loved his job. He was engaged to be married."

Lady Scott said the death had inflicted trauma on his partner and left family bereft.

The judge said: "There was a background here of long-standing bad feeling between members of your family and the deceased resulting in verbal arguments and threats on occasions when you came across each other."

'Shouting and screaming'

The court heard the trio attacked Mr McGuigan while he was carrying out garden maintenance in the area and had stopped for a tea break.

David Brookhouse was armed with a kitchen knife, his brother had an axe and a teenager followed them and picked up a stick.

The brothers saw Mr McGuigan standing next to his works van and ran towards him.

Advocate depute Bill McVicar said: "John Brookhouse raised the axe above his head and swiped at the deceased two or three times with the axe and struck him with the weapon. David Brookhouse repeatedly stabbed the deceased."

Mr McGuigan tried to defend himself by throwing a leaf blower at John Brookhouse and tried to flee but was chased by the brothers.

The teenager hit him on the head with the piece of wood he was carrying.

Mr McVicar said: "The deceased was shouting and screaming. Various members of the public shouted at the accused to leave him alone."

The brothers ran off leaving their victim bleeding heavily.

Paramedics found two stab wounds in his chest and another in his back. Medics were unable to save his life.

He died from a stab wound which went into a lung and his heart, piercing through the main artery.

'No premeditation'

The court heard that both brothers, from Glasgow, have previous convictions for violence with the older sibling having a more serious record.

Defence counsel Gary Allan QC, for David Brookhouse, said he had suffered a brain injury as a child.

He said the older brother did not have any clear recollection of saying he was going to kill Mr McGuigan.

Brian McConnachie QC, for John Brookhouse, said the father-of-four had "a relatively serious drink and drug problem".

He said: "There was no premeditation. It was chance that the deceased was in the area. The presence of the deceased was mere chance."

Mr McConnachie said Brookhouse deeply regretted his involvement in the offence.

Lady Scott said she would continue the case of the teenager to get further information about his progress under supervision and to obtain advice from the children's hearing system.