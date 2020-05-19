Delivery driver hurt in serious assault on Hamilton street
- 19 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A delivery driver has been hurt in a serious assault on a main road in Hamilton.
It is believed the driver was attacked by a man on Portland Place at about 12:40.
Police responded to reports of a disturbance between two men and have since cordoned off the DPD van.
The driver has been taken to hospital and officers are working to establish the full circumstances.