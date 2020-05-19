Image caption Jennifer Bell, who was diagnosed with MND two years ago, has moved into a hospice.

A mother who got the first symptoms of motor neurone disease while pregnant with her youngest daughter has moved into a hospice for her "final chapter".

Jennifer Bell, 29, from Glasgow, was diagnosed in March last year and given months to live.

But the nurse has now revealed she has left Georgia, nine, and one-year-old Kacey in a bid to protect them.

She posted on Facebook: "They deserve to remember mum not mnd."

The disease sees muscles waste away after a loss of nerve cells that control movement, speech and breathing.

'Tired of fighting'

Ms Bell has been taking part in a new drugs trial and spoke to BBC Scotland about her experiences in January.

Rugby legend Doddie Weir is also involved in the MND-Smart programme, which has being described by researchers as the biggest development in a generation.

But any potential breakthrough has come too late for Ms Bell.

In a moving Facebook post, she wrote: "After a long 24 months of fighting mnd I have today began my final chapter in Marie Curie.

"I don't really have the words apart from I am broken leaving my little girls and family."

Ms Bell thanked everyone who had supported her and raised money for her daughters.

She added: "I do believe we are closer to a cure.. but not in my time.

"I said from the very beginning I'll decide when I've had enough not mnd. I am so tired. Tired of fighting, I've done my best and gave it my all. But it's time to protect my girls and they deserve to remember mum not mnd."

'Cruellest disease'

Ms Bell said she had drawn comfort from the kindness and love she had experienced and said it "shows that there is still good in this world."

She added: "My families and friends hearts are breaking mine is shattered leaving my 2 little girls, but I know what I've left behind for them will show them how much I loved them and they'll carry that in their hearts forever.

"Mnd is the cruellest disease and everyone has a different acceptance of what quality of life is for them. Mine has been taken from me. I don't know where I'm going but I know there will be people waiting for me.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't at all scared because I am human and at 29 it is scary.

"I said from the day I was diagnosed I'll know when I'm ready and that time has come. Me and my girls have made more memories in a year than some will make in a life time. For that I am blessed."

The mother-of-two said the disease was "so underfunded" and urged people to give those diagnosed "at least a glimmer of hope" by donating money to MND Scotland.

Ms Bell's post concluded: "Say a wee prayer for my girls, my dad, mum, the rest of my family and friends and send them the strength to get through this.

"I'm not doing goodbyes. I'll see you in a while. Love Jen xxx"