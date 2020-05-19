Image copyright Thomas Nugent

Inverclyde Council will discuss the potential docking of cruise ships on the Clyde during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The area's port operators have had requests to lay-up cruise ships with skeleton staff at Greenock and other sites.

Councillors are opposed due to the pressure that could be put on health services by an outbreak among crews.

But Peel Ports said there was no reason to treat cruise ships with minimal staff differently to cargo ships.

It comes as Inverclyde remains the worst-hit council area in terms of deaths involving coronavirus.

The council said it was a matter for Peel Ports as Harbour Authority.

But it believes there are alternative locations for cruise ships where the port infrastructure and access to health services "have more resilience".

Council members are expected to meet on Tuesday for talks on the issue which could be further confused by UK government directive for all people entering the UK to quarantine for 14 days.

'Not right now'

Council leader Stephen McCabe said Inverclyde had shown that "we are there for people in a crisis" and that Greenock "will always be a port of safe harbour".

However he added the council could not support Peel Ports' proposal as it "wouldn't be appropriate" to place a "significant" number of people in one location, potentially putting strain on health services.

Mr McCabe said: "We do not want to put anyone, including the crew of the cruise ships, into any harm and it is crucially important that nothing is done that interferes with the stay at home messages.

"We want many more people to visit and discover the amazing things we have in Inverclyde, but our message is not right now."

He urged the operator to reconsider "as a matter of urgency".

'Economic challenges'

Mark Whitworth, chief executive officer for Peel Ports Group, wrote to Inverclyde Council saying cruise ships seeking harbour would be similar to cargo ships due to their skeleton crews and "interface with the shoreside".

He said there was a "strict, well-established protocol" in place enabling local port health teams to make assessments - including scenarios with cases of Covid-19.

Mr Whitworth continued: "Whilst it is of a primary importance to consider the health emergency, we also need to recognise that in the weeks ahead, once we have beaten the virus and looked after our people, our thoughts will need to focus on the economic challenges.

"It has not gone unnoticed within the cruise industry that Inverclyde have been unwilling to support the sector when it needed practical help and at a time when other ports in Scotland and around the wider UK and Ireland coastline have been more accommodating.

"Looking after all our people and visitors alike will remain our primary importance."