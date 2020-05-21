Image copyright Google Image caption Staff in the kitchens at University Hospital Wishaw have tested positive for coronavirus

Staff working in the kitchens of a Lanarkshire general hospital have tested positive for coronavirus.

It has been reported that several workers at University Hospital Wishaw are confirmed to have the virus and several more have been tested.

NHS Lanarkshire said that all appropriate infection prevention and control measures had been taken.

A spokeswoman for the health board told the BBC: "We wouldn't comment on the number of staff due to confidentiality.

"A small number of staff are self-isolating at home as per national guidelines."