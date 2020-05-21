Coronavirus: Kitchen staff test positive for virus at Wishaw hospital
Staff working in the kitchens of a Lanarkshire general hospital have tested positive for coronavirus.
It has been reported that several workers at University Hospital Wishaw are confirmed to have the virus and several more have been tested.
NHS Lanarkshire said that all appropriate infection prevention and control measures had been taken.
A spokeswoman for the health board told the BBC: "We wouldn't comment on the number of staff due to confidentiality.
"A small number of staff are self-isolating at home as per national guidelines."
- RISK AT WORK: How exposed is your job?
- SCHOOLS: When will children be returning?
- EXERCISE: What are the guidelines on getting out?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?