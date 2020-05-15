Image copyright Google Image caption An outbreak occurred at Springburn Community Fire Station

Six firefighters at one station in Glasgow have tested positive for coronavirus.

Staff were tested after an outbreak at Springburn Community Fire Station in the north of the city.

The base has now been deep-cleaned and the staff involved are in self-isolation.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service said there was no risk to the public and the fire station remains fully operational.

Roddie Keith, the local senior officer for the City of Glasgow, said the service was working hard to maintain an essential emergency service for communities during the pandemic while also ensuring the safety of the workforce.

'Robust arrangements'

He said: "As part of this effort, we have robust arrangements in place for any staff who are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.

"This includes access to testing and I can confirm that six firefighters at Springburn Fire Station in Glasgow recently tested positive for the virus.

"All of our staff members who tested positive then followed national health guidance in relation to self-isolating. They continue to receive the full support of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service."

He added: "Specialist contractors have since carried out a thorough clean of the station and appliances to reduce the chances of any further spread of the virus.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Six firefighters have tested positive for Covid-19

"The station remains fully operational and I would like to pay tribute to our staff at Springburn who have worked through this challenging time in a highly professional manner."

An internal review has been carried out and the outcomes have been reported to the Health and Safety Executive.

Mr Keith said that they would continue to follow all guidance as set out by Health Protection Scotland.

He said the safety of the people of Glasgow was the service's highest priority and staff would continue to respond to emergencies.