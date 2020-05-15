Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The masks will be used by front line workers in the fight against Covid-19

A technology company in North Lanarkshire is to make 70 million face masks for health and care workers.

Honeywell has agreed a contract with the UK government to manufacture the personal protective equipment (PPE) at its site in Newhouse, creating around 450 jobs.

Changes to its production lines mean the company will now be able to create 4.5 million masks a month.

They will be produced over an 18-month period beginning in early July.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "These 70 million masks are the result of our challenge to UK industry to scale-up domestic PPE manufacturing.

"This deal is brilliant news for the whole United Kingdom, which will not only deliver the masks we need but create around 450 jobs in Newhouse, Scotland."

Will Lange, president of Honeywell's PPE business, said the company was committed to getting the equipment to those who needed it most, including front-line workers in the fight against Covid-19.

"Our Newhouse facility has both the physical capacity and technical capabilities to launch a large-scale respirator production line in such a short time frame and we are proud of our teams who are bringing new manufacturing capabilities to the UK as quickly as possible to support the country's response to the pandemic," he said.