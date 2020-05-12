Image copyright Google Image caption Police said a firearm was discharged on Brachelston Street in Greenock before the white SUV sped off towards Orangefield

Detectives in Inverclyde are investigating after a gun was fired at a man in the street.

The 37-year-old was walking in Brachelston Street, Greenock at about 18:00 on Tuesday when he was shot at from a white-coloured SUV.

The car then sped off towards the Orangefield area of the town.

No-one was hurt in the incident but police said they believed the 37-year-old was the intended target of the attack.

Det Insp David Wagstaff said: "This was a very reckless act and thankfully no-one was injured as a result of it.

"Inquiries are ongoing and officers are carrying out forensic examinations as well as speaking to local people in the area."

He added: "At this time we believe that this was not a random incident."

Anyone who saw a white SUV in the area at the time has been asked to contact police.

In particular, police are keen for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the Brachelston Street area at that time to contact them.