Late night attack treated as attempted murder

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called out to Slatefield Street shortly after midnight

An attack which has left a 44-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries is being treated as attempted murder.

Police were called out to Slatefield Street in Glasgow shortly after midnight to reports of a person lying hurt.

It is thought he had been assaulted in the area - or nearby Comleypark Street - between 23:10 and 23:30 on Saturday.

Police want to speak to five men seen on CCTV around that time who were all wearing dark clothing.

Det Sgt Chris Lafferty said: "We are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding what is being treated as an attempted murder, to trace whoever is responsible.

"Our inquiries are ongoing but we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything or who was in the area at the time and may have seen five men in dark clothing as they may be able to assist with our investigation."