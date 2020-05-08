Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Louisa Jordan Hospital has been set up at the SEC to treat patients suffering from Covid-19

Three men have been charged in connection with breaching temporary airspace restrictions above the Louisa Jordan Covid-19 Hospital.

Police Scotland said the restrictions were in place at the Scottish Events Campus in Glasgow to ensure the safety of a neighbouring heliport.

The three men - aged 23, 26 and 30-years-old - will now be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police Scotland said inquiries into a number of other incidents were ongoing.

The £43m NHS Louisa Jordan was set up to provide temporary treatment for Covid-19 patients.

It has the capacity to treat up to 1,036 people, but has not been used since its completion on 20 April.

Insp Graeme Rankin said: "It can't be underestimated that flying a drone in the vicinity of the heliport or the hospital puts lives at unnecessary risk.

"The temporary restriction of airspace is in place for a good reason, to protect aircraft, the public, those working at the hospital and vital equipment."