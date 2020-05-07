Image copyright Google

An NHS worker at a community hospital in South Ayrshire has died after contracting Covid-19.

Fiona Johnstone worked at Biggart Hospital in Prestwick as part of the administration team.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran chief executive John Burns said she was a "valued and highly regarded member of our team who will be sadly missed".

As of 5 May, the deaths of seven NHS workers and six carers have been linked to coronavirus.