Coronavirus: Tribute paid to NHS worker who died with Covid-19
- 7 May 2020
An NHS worker at a community hospital in South Ayrshire has died after contracting Covid-19.
Fiona Johnstone worked at Biggart Hospital in Prestwick as part of the administration team.
NHS Ayrshire and Arran chief executive John Burns said she was a "valued and highly regarded member of our team who will be sadly missed".
As of 5 May, the deaths of seven NHS workers and six carers have been linked to coronavirus.