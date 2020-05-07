Image copyright PA Media Image caption The cortege was escorted by a paramedic on motorbike

Local people have paid their respects to a paramedic who died after testing positive for Covid-19.

They lined pavements in Campbeltown for the funeral cortege carrying Robert Black from the town to Kilkerran Cemetery.

Mr Black, who died at the weekend, worked for the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Ambulance personnel across the country held a minute's silence at midday in memory of their colleague.

Image copyright Raymond Hosie Image caption Local people maintained social distancing as they paid tribute

Mr Black was described as "a much-loved family man who gave his whole life to the service of others" in a post on the Kintyre Community Resilience Group's Facebook page.

It added: "Robert was a well-known and loved character in Campbeltown - a great family man to his wife Cath and children Lorna and Andrew, a hugely respected and talented musician and a fantastic paramedic with the Scottish Ambulance Service, who he served with in the town and Kintyre."

Image copyright Campbeltown Courier Image caption Robert Black was also a well-known musician

Mr Black is thought to have contracted the virus last month and had been treated in hospital in Glasgow.

He died on Saturday.

Speaking at the weekend, Scottish Ambulance Service chief executive Pauline Howie said: "On behalf of everyone at SAS, I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family."