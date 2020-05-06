Image caption Sunbathers in the Botanic Gardens in Glasgow

A large number of people have been photographed in a Glasgow park apparently flouting lockdown rules.

Families and groups of sunbathers were pictured observing the two-metre distancing rules while they enjoyed the sunny weather in the city's Botanic Gardens.

But they were breaking restrictions on leaving their homes, which have been in place for more than six weeks.

Pictures on social media later showed police speaking to some people.

The government lockdown measures say people should go out as little as possible in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They should only leave home if they have a reasonable excuse. This includes:

Exercise - alone or with members of your household

Shopping for basic necessities

Any medical need, or providing care for a vulnerable person

Travel to or from work if you cannot work from home.

Glasgow City Council said its parks were open for "exercise and active travel only".

A spokesman added: "Anyone entering a park or open space should follow the two-metre social distancing rule at all times.

"The rules on being outdoors at this time are clear that there should also be no public gatherings of more than two people at any time, unless those people are from the same household."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The majority of the public have adhered to the guidance and by doing so, they have helped protect the NHS and save lives. "

"The message from the Scottish government is clear - you should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, such as food and medicine, for daily exercise, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done at home."