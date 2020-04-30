Image caption Ms Faulds' body was found in May last year

A former prison officer accused of murdering 39-year-old Emma Faulds has failed in a bid to be released on bail.

Ross Willox, 40, was due to go on trial in June but that date was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He is alleged to have killed Ms Faulds and hidden her body at his home Monkton, South Ayrshire, last April.

It is alleged he then dumped the body in Glentrool Forest in Dumfries and Galloway, where it was found six weeks later.

Solicitor advocate Alan Gravelle argued that Mr Willox, who has spent almost a year on remand awaiting trial, should be granted bail during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Mr Gravelle said: "The impact of coronavirus is the primary reason for the trial being discharged from the trial diet on June 1 and there is uncertainty over when it will take place.

"It may be several months before jury trials will be resumed."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police sealed off an area of a forest in Dumfries and Galloway after Ms Faulds' body was discovered

Mr Willox was not in court but participated through a video link from prison.

Mr Gravelle said there was no risk with Mr Willox being granted bail and said special conditions could be put in force.

He added: "He was formerly employed by the Scottish prison service and does not hold a passport.

"He has been held in custody for almost 12 months. A person should not be held in prison for longer than necessary where that person is presumed innocent."

Prosecutor Paul Kearney said: "Here we have serious charges of murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice."

Judge Lady Stacey told Mr Gravelle: "I am not prepared to grant bail. The application for bail is refused."

A further preliminary hearing was fixed for June.

Mr Kearney said: "Hopefully we can fix a diet for trial then."