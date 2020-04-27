Coronavirus: 'We are nervous but we are ready'

Image copyright NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde Image caption Diane Vlek and Cullen McCulloch

More than 120 junior doctors have started their careers early to support Scotland's biggest health board's response to coronavirus.

NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde said the volunteers would be supported by colleagues, supervisors, mentors and a peer buddy system.

They will work in surgery, medicine and care of the elderly.

A new post, foundation intermediate year, was created to allow them to start now instead of August.

NHSGGC said 121 junior doctors would be placed at Glasgow Royal Infirmary; Queen Elizabeth University Hospital; Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley; and Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Greenock.

'Overwhelmed by enthusiasm'

Dr Lindsay Donaldson, NHSGGC's director of medical education, said: "We've been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and dedication of this group of junior doctors that are joining us early in their medical career.

"We look forward to welcoming the teams and providing them with as much support as possible as we all work together against Covid-19."

Diane Vlek, originally from Surrey, completed her studies at Newcastle University and then Glasgow University.

She said: "My experience as a healthcare assistant taught me the importance of working together as a team, where every role is valued and has a part to play.

"I'm honoured to be able to join the NHS team at a time like this and provide support. We are nervous but we are ready."

'Immense responsibility'

Cullen McCulloch, who will be joining the QEUH's trauma and orthopaedic team, completed a pharmaceutical science degree at University of Dundee before pursuing medicine.

Dr McCulloch, from Perth, said: "Doctors and healthcare workers have an immense responsibility right now and it's a privilege to be a part of it.

"There's been a real sense of unity during this crisis and it's amazing to have the support of friends, family and the wider public as we head into this."

Dr Jennifer Armstrong, NHSGGC's medical director, said: "We want to thank this group of junior doctors for starting their careers early with us at such a pivotal moment.

"They will be a huge help to our hospitals and this is greatly appreciated by colleagues who will support them every step of the way."