Bruce Ogilvie, of Ogilvie Fire Protection, using his deep-cleaning equipment to clean public benches in Ayr

A businessman is deep-cleaning hundreds of park benches, bins and bus stops in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Bruce Ogilvie normally uses the cleaning equipment after fitting fire protection systems in schools, offices and hospitals.

With this work suspended, Mr Ogilvie has been putting the equipment to use in the public spaces of Ayrshire.

The 50-year-old is concentrating on the busiest spots around his base in Ayr.

This has included cleaning the street furniture along the sea front at Troon, public parks in Ayr and most of the bus stops between Ayr and Prestwick.

"'I'm just happy to do my small bit to help," Mr Ogilvie said.

"We have this deep-cleaning equipment and supplies just sitting there not doing anything right now, and I'm not really one for sitting still, so I just thought I would put it to good use.

"As the weather has improved, the benches are being used more as people get out and about so hopefully it makes a difference."

Mr Ogilvie said he had contacted local bus companies to work out which routes were the busiest so he could concentrate his cleaning efforts on them.