Man, 82, dies in Glasgow house fire
- 26 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 82-year-old man has died in a fire at a home in the Baillieston area of Glasgow.
Three fire crews were called to the scene at Huntingtower Road at 17:26 on Saturday.
Police Scotland is carrying out a joint investigation into the fatal blaze with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, but said it was not thought to be suspicious.
Fire crews remained at the scene of the incident on Sunday.