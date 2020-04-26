Glasgow & West Scotland

Man, 82, dies in Glasgow house fire

  • 26 April 2020

An 82-year-old man has died in a fire at a home in the Baillieston area of Glasgow.

Three fire crews were called to the scene at Huntingtower Road at 17:26 on Saturday.

Police Scotland is carrying out a joint investigation into the fatal blaze with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, but said it was not thought to be suspicious.

Fire crews remained at the scene of the incident on Sunday.

