Boy, 13, charged over murder bid on woman in Glasgow
- 24 April 2020
A 13 year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a woman in Glasgow.
Police said the 41-year-old woman was seriously injured in Pollok on Wednesday and taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Staff have described her condition as critical.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and the Scottish Children's Reporters Administration."