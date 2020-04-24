Image caption Police Scotland said the woman was critically injured in Pollok on Wednesday.

A 13 year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a woman in Glasgow.

Police said the 41-year-old woman was seriously injured in Pollok on Wednesday and taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Staff have described her condition as critical.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and the Scottish Children's Reporters Administration."