Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on King's Park Avenue in King's Park, Glasgow, on Monday morning

A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a collision with a van in Glasgow.

Police said the 27-year-old, who was riding a red and white Honda, was critically injured on King's Park Avenue at about 10:55 on Monday.

The man, who has not been named, was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he later died.

A force spokesman said the driver of the white Volkswagen van was uninjured.

Sgt Jon Mochan said: "I am appealing for any witnesses to the crash to contact us, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

"I am also keen to hear from any drivers who were on the road at the time who have dash cam footage, which could also assist our ongoing inquiries into this crash."