Wildfire takes hold at Kilpatrick Hills reservoir
- 20 April 2020
Firefighters are tackling a wild blaze near a reservoir in West Dunbartonshire.
Crews were called to the scene on the Kilpatrick Hills at about 18:45 on Monday.
The scale of the blaze is not yet known, however there are three trucks in attendance and no reports of any casualties.
Images emerged showing plumes of smoke billowing across the skyline hours after the fire was discovered.
More to follow.
Big heath fire in the Kilpatrick Hills above #Clydebank. The wind no doubt fanning the flames and the smoke drifting towards Erskine and the Clyde. @fire_scot pic.twitter.com/XgsK8zr59x— Linda Sinclair (@lindajsinclair) April 20, 2020
The smoke is getting worse #fire #hills #Glasgow pic.twitter.com/vzL8MzMWRm— Paul Herbert (@PaulHerbert8) April 20, 2020
