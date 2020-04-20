Wildfire takes hold at Kilpatrick Hills reservoir

Image copyright Eilidh Mcintosh Image caption Plumes of smoke were scene billowing across the Kilpatrick Hills

Firefighters are tackling a wild blaze near a reservoir in West Dunbartonshire.

Crews were called to the scene on the Kilpatrick Hills at about 18:45 on Monday.

The scale of the blaze is not yet known, however there are three trucks in attendance and no reports of any casualties.

Images emerged showing plumes of smoke billowing across the skyline hours after the fire was discovered.

More to follow.