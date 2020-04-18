Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Phyllis Ferns witnessed her son Tony's death after he was stabbed in his car last April

A mother who watched her son die after he was stabbed in his car has described her "unimaginable pain".

Tony Ferns, 33, was attacked behind the wheel of his Audi A3 in Thornliebank, Glasgow, a year ago.

Since then detectives have interviewed more than 600 people and made four arrests but the case remains unsolved.

On the first anniversary of the murder Phyllis Ferns urged those who know the killer's identity to break their silence.

'Devastated'

She said: "I am pleading to anyone who may have information about whoever is responsible for my son's murder to please speak to the police.

"I can hardly put into words how devastated I am at the loss of my son.

"The pain I feel is unimaginable and while I know nothing will bring him back I need to know who killed him and why his life was cut short."

Image caption Police guard the spot where Mr Ferns died

Mr Ferns was driving his blue Audi when it stopped at the junction of Crebar Street and Roukenburn Street, at about 22:20 on Thursday 18 April last year.

A man approached the car and spoke to him through the driver's window before launching what police described as a "particularly vicious" attack.

Mr Ferns managed to drive a short distance to his home in Roukenburn Street and got out of his car before collapsing.

Paramedics tried in vain to save him and he died in front of his mother and friends.

'Misplaced loyalty'

Det Ch Insp Grant MacLeod said "Despite the passage of time, I am determined to find whoever is responsible for Tony's murder.

"It's clear he was a much loved son and partner and is deeply missed by his family."

The officer urged those with information to examine their conscience and contact police or Crimestoppers.

Det Ch Insp MacLeod added: "This may be down to fear or some misplaced loyalty to those responsible for this horrific crime, but please do the right thing and contact us, you can be assured your information will be treated in the utmost confidence.

"Phyllis had to watch her son, Tony, suffer and die, something no mother should have to go through.

"Put yourself in her shoes and think how she must feel, does she not deserve to know why her son was murdered and taken from her? Please help us find answers for a mother who deserves to know the truth."

CCTV footage

At the time police described the suspect as aged between 20 and 30 and about 5ft 8in to 6ft.

He was wearing a dark tracksuit and a white or light coloured baseball cap.

Officers have since carried out more than 100 house-to-house inquiries and examined thousands of hours of CCTV footage.

Last May four men, aged 33, 44, 49 and 63, were arrested in connection with the death but all four were released pending further inquiries.