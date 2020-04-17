Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Peter McElroy, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Airdrie

Detectives investigating the death of a man following a disturbance in North Lanarkshire have made a second arrest.

Peter McElroy, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene in High Street, Airdrie.

A 38-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with Mr McElroy's death, which happened on shortly before 17:00 on Sunday.

Police Scotland have now confirmed a 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault.

He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Earlier this week Rose McElroy, 62, paid tribute to her son.

She said: "Peter was a good boy at heart who was loved dearly by all his family and friends and he will be sadly missed."

Det Insp Frank Travers, from the Major Investigations Team, said: "Again I must thank the support and assistance we have received from the local community following this incident."