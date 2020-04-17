Image copyright Getty Images

Nine residents have died at a care home in West Dunbartonshire from suspected coronavirus.

A further sixteen residents at Hill View in Clydebank are displaying symptoms of Covid-19 and one has tested positive.

Operators Advinia said the deaths all occurred in the home, which has 127 residents, since the start of April.

Those with symptoms are being "barrier nursed" by staff.

A spokesman said: "Every death is a great loss and our most heartfelt condolences go to each resident's family and friends - they are all in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time.

"Regrettably, like many care homes across the country, we are now seeing an increase in cases of Covid-19 as the virus reaches its peak."

Outbreaks

Earlier this week it emerged Covid-19 outbreaks at three Scottish care homes have resulted in 32 deaths this month.

Berelands Care Home in Prestwick confirmed 16 residents have died since 4 April, while 11 residents lost their lives after displaying symptoms of the virus at Elderslie Nursing Home in Paisley.

Five residents at Wyndwell Nursing Home in Peterhead have also died.

Official figures show a quarter of Scotland's coronavirus deaths have now occurred in care homes.

Previous care home outbreaks have resulted in the deaths of residents at Burlington Court Care Home, Cranhill; Almond Court, Drumchapel; Castle View Care Home, Dumbarton; and Tranent Care Home, East Lothian.