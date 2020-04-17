Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The jackpot winner will scoop £57.8m once the ticket is verified

A Euromillions player in South Ayrshire has made a claim for a £57.8m jackpot.

An appeal was issued last month after the winning ticket went unclaimed.

But National Lottery operator Camelot has confirmed a claim has now been made.

The winner matched all five main numbers and the two Lucky Stars in the draw on Tuesday 17 March.

The winning numbers were 05, 07, 08, 16 and 20, with the Lucky Stars 02 and 12.

The claim is going through the validation process before any payment can be made.

'Enormous prize'

Once the ticket has been validated and the money paid out, it is up to the winner to decide whether to go public with the £57,869,670 jackpot.

Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "It is fantastic news that a lucky ticket-holder has now claimed this enormous prize. We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.

"During the current crisis, we'd like to encourage as many players as possible to check their tickets and play online or on the National Lottery app, and to only buy their tickets in retail or claim a retail prize if they are already in-store to do an essential shop."

Scotland's biggest Euromillions winners were Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, who, won £161m in 2011.