Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Thomas Nelson was taken to hospital but died soon after

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the death of a man in North Lanarkshire.

Thomas Nelson, 24, was taken to hospital after a disturbance in Wishaw's Carron Street at about 02:05 on Tuesday but died a short time later.

A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and the arrested man is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Det Insp John Easton, from the Major Investigations team, said: "Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and we are keen to talk to anyone who may have information or who may have seen what happened."