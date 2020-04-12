Man held after 'knife stand-off' with police in Irvine
- 12 April 2020
A 31-year-old man has been arrested following a stand-off with police at a house in North Ayrshire.
Officers were called to Herbertson Crescent, Irvine, at about 10:50 on Sunday, following reports that a man was in possession of a knife.
Specialist officers attended after a disturbance at one of the houses there. No-one was seriously injured.
The man who was arrested in expected to appear from custody at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Monday.