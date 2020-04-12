One of Scotland's Dunkirk veterans hits the century
- 12 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One of Scotland's Dunkirk veterans is celebrating his 100th birthday.
Harry Osborne served as a gunner in the Royal Artillery and was deployed to France in January 1940.
A planned party to mark his 100th birthday had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
However, the occasion will still be marked at the care home in Troon, South Ayrshire where Mr Osborne lives.