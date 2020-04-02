Man, 26, found dead in Johnstone after street disturbance
- 2 April 2020
A 26-year-old man has died following a disturbance in Renfrewshire.
Police and ambulance service personnel were called to High Street in Johnstone at about 20:30 on Wednesday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident. Officers investigating the death have asked for witnesses to contact them and High Street remains closed.