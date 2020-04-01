Glasgow & West Scotland

Fire crews battle blaze at Glasgow tenement

  • 1 April 2020
Kenmuir Street Image copyright Lucy Gillie
Image caption Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building

Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out in a tenement building in the south side of Glasgow.

Crews were called to Kenmure Street, Pollokshields at about 16:50 on Wednesday.

Flames appear to have taken hold in the top floor of the building.

Last November a nearby building collapsed after a fire spread from a ground floor minimarket.
Image caption An image of the scene taken from Albert Drive

