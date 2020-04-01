Fire crews battle blaze at Glasgow tenement
1 April 2020
Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out in a tenement building in the south side of Glasgow.
Crews were called to Kenmure Street, Pollokshields at about 16:50 on Wednesday.
Flames appear to have taken hold in the top floor of the building.
Last November a nearby building collapsed after a fire spread from a ground floor minimarket.