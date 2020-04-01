Image copyright Twitter/Gerrard Williamson Image caption Matthew McCombe in the clothes he was wearing when he disappeared on 14 March

The body of a Scottish man, missing in Amsterdam since 14 March, has been found.

Matthew McCombe, from Glasgow, disappeared while on a trip to the Dutch city with friends to celebrate his 21st birthday.

He was the grandson of Celtic legend and Lisbon Lion Billy McNeill.

Mr McCombe's mother, Paula McCombe, confirmed her son's body had been discovered via her Facebook page on Wednesday.

'Compassion and kindness'

She said: "It is with great sadness that we are announcing our son Matthew McCombe's body was found this morning.

"Matthew was much loved by all and our hearts are broken.

"We would like to thank everyone who has helped in the search for Matthew and for the love, compassion and kindness that has been extended to us since our arrival in Amsterdam."

Image copyright Facebook / Paula McCombe Image caption Parents Paula and Charlie McCombe appeared on Dutch TV to make an appeal

Mr McCombe left the Novotel in Europaboulevard at 06:15 on 14 March and had not been heard from since.

His parents made an appeal on Dutch television urging anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

Celtic FC and many of its former players and supporters also shared appeals.