A man has admitted trying to kill a homeless man in Glasgow by setting fire to his sleeping bag.

Graham Moffat pleaded guilty to attempting to murder Mareks Vilkins in East Campbell Street in August 2018.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Moffat, 52, set fire to the sleeping bag while Mr Vilkins was asleep in it.

Mr Vilkins woke up in time to escape from the burning bag. The incident occurred in the early hours outside a hostel for homeless people.

Moffat was caught on the hostel’s CCTV pulling out a lighter and setting the sleeping bag alight, before walking away.

When officers found Moffat he was searched and had six lighters in his inside jacket pocket.

Sentencing on Moffat, who the court heard is homeless and had a history of schizophrenia, was deferred until May.