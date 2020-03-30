Glasgow & West Scotland

Man killed in crash with parked lorry at Harthill services

  • 30 March 2020

A man has died after his car hit a stationary lorry in a Lanarkshire service station car park.

The 36-year-old died at the scene of the crash at Harthill services on the M8 near Shotts on Sunday morning.

Police said his black Renault Laguna entered the slip road, mounted a grass verge and crashed into the HGV, which was parked in the lorry park, at 02:20.

They have appealed for dashcam footage of the car, which was travelling westbound towards Glasgow.

