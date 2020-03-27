Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Emily Hope disappeared after leaving a nightclub in Glasgow

The family of a young woman who went missing in Glasgow more than a month ago have been informed after a body was found in the River Clyde.

Emily Hope, from Jordanhill, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday 22 February when she left the Mango nightclub.

A search of the river was carried out after some of her belonging were found near Tradeston Bridge.

Police said a body was found in the water near the SSE Hydro.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but Ms Hope's family have been informed.

Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances.