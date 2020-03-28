Garage owner's sleepover plan to help NHS workers

Image caption Alan Knox at Knox Brothers garage

A mechanic has vowed to sleep in a campervan at his garage so he can continue to service the vehicles of key workers.

Knox Brothers garage owner Alan Knox has already sent his nine-strong workforce home in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

His garage is next to Hairmyres hospital in East Kilbride and the 45-year-old says staying at the site will allow to work through any outstanding jobs and protect his own family.

'Uncertainty for everyone'

He said: “I felt it was right to send the staff home, but we’ve got a lot of doctors and nurses’ cars booked in already so I will work through those jobs myself.

“I’ve also got a lot of retired medics who use the garage and they’re getting called up too.

“Given we’re so close to the hospital, I thought it was important we tried and stayed open given the uncertainty for everyone on the frontline.”

Mr Knox, who lives with his wife Lauren and their daughter Rebecca, said he also had contracts with other organisations that are helping to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.