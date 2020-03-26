Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption William Campbell died in hospital

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a death in Glasgow.

Officers were called to a disturbance in the garden of a block of flats in Elmvale Street, Springburn, at around 15:50 on Tuesday.

William Campbell was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where the 37-year-old died a short time later.

Ray Currie, 43, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court to face the charges of murder and assault. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He was also given two further charges of being in possession of an offensive weapon while in a public place.