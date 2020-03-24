Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Patrick Phinn claimed he acted in self defence

A man who killed an armed robber after he turned up at his house demanding money has been jailed for five years.

Patrick Phinn, 49, stabbed Ronald Pattison 17 times at his home in Easterhouse, Glasgow, in September 2018.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Pattison, who had a knife, had threatened to kill Phinn and his partner.

A fight broke out and Phinn grabbed a knife which he used to stab Pattison.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ronald Pattison was armed with a knife when he arrived at Patrick Phinn's home

He was originally charged with murdering the 38-year-old, but a jury found him guilty of the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

Lord Matthews told Phinn: "It is difficult to think of circumstances where provocation is more appropriate than this.

"This was extreme in the circumstances.

"However, the jury was satisfied that you went beyond what was necessary."