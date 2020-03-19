Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mr Ritchie died on 10 March

A second person has been charged over the death of a man in a Glasgow flat.

Alan Ritchie, 61, died at the property in Kennishead Avenue after being found critically injured on 10 March.

A 49-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later.

The development follows the arrest of a 31-year-old man on Monday.